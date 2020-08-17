Monday, August 17, 2020

Arn Anderson On Why WWE Abandoned Tag Team Wrestling

Arn Anderson recently commented on WWE's attitude toward tag team wrestling.

By Ian Carey
Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show discussing WWE’s attitude towards tag-team wrestling. According to the Enforcer, WWE soured on tag-team wrestling during the Attitude era.

“They went through a time up in the WWF, I can’t specifically tell you when it was when they went through all these factions,” Anderson said. Conrad and Anderson then nailed down 1997 as the year he is talking about.

“Taker had the APA and all those guys with him, you had the guys from Puerto Rico, you had all these different factions, you had D-X, all those guys. Just guessing, when you start paying all those groups when you have the big shows and you had a lot of those factions on there, you had a lot of sets of trans (payment for transportation).”

Anderson then continued to say that the additional costs associated with tag-teams and factions likely played a role in WWE’s decreased use of teams.

“If you add all those transportation costs to pay and all that, I imagine it did get expensive and it was probably overwhelming so when he decided to peel back from factions and all that, he probably just included tag matches in the equation and that was a mistake.”

Conrad then asked Arn if AEW will try to feature tag-team wrestling in main events and in a bigger role.

“I certainly think it can,” Anderson said. “They have some tremendous tag-teams.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below:

