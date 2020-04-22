Arn Anderson On WWE Management Not Liking Cesaro

Cesaro is considered to be one of the most underrated guys in the WWE roster but according to the former WWE Producer Arn Anderson, the Swiss superstar is not very well-liked by the WWE management.

The former WWE employee talked about a number of things during the recent episode of his ARN podcast while also giving his thoughts on why the former US Champion’s has not become a main eventer in the company yet.

Anderson first claimed that Cesaro has never been a “favorite guy” backstage in WWE and the former WWE star also revealed that the company has stopped him from using some of his most impressive moves:

“He’s not a favorite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar. But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that stuff.”

Also Read: The Revival Has Heat Over Their New Name

Cesaro has been with WWE since 2011 and despite being a fan favorite since the beginning of his career; he has only won one singles title in the promotion.

On the other hand, Arn Anderson had been with WWE since 2002. He was fired from the company in February last year and the former WCW star has joined AEW since then.