Arn Anderson Previews Cody Rhodes vs MJF

Arn Anderson is Cody Rhodes’ manager in AEW and has been by his side in recent weeks as Cody prepares to face MJF at Revolution. Anderson discussed the upcoming match on his podcast recently along with Conrad Thompson.

Anderson first addressed the fans who thought he would turn on Cody on the Dynamite show from Atlanta.

“Ever since day one when Cody decided he was going to solicit my services as a coach, a fair share of people have been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Never trust an Anderson, Cody you know what he did to your Dad, you know what he did to your brother, you can’t trust him, God knows it’s going to go down in Atlanta and it didn’t. So, I’m very happy to say that I told people in advance, this is a new day, this is a new thought process. Cody didn’t offer me a job. He didn’t give me a job. I don’t need a job and I don’t want a job.”

During the cage match last Wednesday, it appeared as though Anderson considered closing the cage door on Cody but then hit MJF with the door instead.

Arn Anderson Talks Cody vs MJF

“One of the mistakes that Cody made is one that a lot of men make. When he agreed to the 10 lashes, he let his ego do his thinking.”

“That would have been a good time to ask me what I thought,” Anderson continued.

Anderson also spoke about what fans can expect between Cody and MJF on Saturday.

“This is just going to be a wrestling match and it’s going to be a – hey, who has more talent? Who doesn’t blow a gasket and get off his gameplan? We’ve got to account for the big guy on the outside because what we did find out in Atlanta is the guy is a monster.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below: