Arn Anderson Remembers Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes passed away on June 11th, 2015. On a recent episode of “The Arn Show,” his old rival Arn Anderson spent some time reflecting on Dusty’s life and career.

“Working with him just taught you about what was important in this business,” Anderson said about Dusty. “It was connecting with the audience positively and negatively. That was the most important thing you could be. A moderate worker with just a fair body but if you could connect with the audience, you were going to draw money. That was the most important thing. You could learn that from Dusty.”

Anderson continued to talk about what he learned from Dusty.

“Selling. Selling was so high up on the list,” Anderson continued. “Just all those things that we kind of skip around now.”

“I would just learn from Dusty,” he continued. “Nobody was better on that stick, talking them into the building than him. They all hurt as far as the losses because wrestlers go away before they should in a lot of cases and that’s one that will always be special and just one of those when you get the news, you get kicked right in the stomach and I don’t know if you ever get over it.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below: