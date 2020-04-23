Arn Anderson Reveals WWE Didn’t Want Dolph Ziggler Using Superkicks, Why He Wasn’t A “Top Guy”

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has revealed that WWE didn't want Dolph Ziggler using Superkicks, and why the company never felt he was a "top guy."

Arn Anderson has revealed that WWE did not Dolph Ziggler to use the Superkick. Anderson spoke about it during a recent episode of his ARN Podcast. During the episode, the WWE Hall of Famer also broached why Ziggler has never been “the top guy” in WWE.

Anderson explained how WWE wants “blind devotion” from their Superstars. According to him, Ziggler had a long-standing opinion regarding Superkicks that he would actively voice. Anderson shared how WWE expected the Superkick to be retired after Shawn Michael’s stopped performing. It was a decision Ziggler took issue with.

“You can’t retire moves. How many Superkicks do you see today for God’s sake? Probably one in every single match, in every company,” Arn Anderson said. “So, that was a heated issue years ago, but Dolph, he had an opinion and he would voice it. The guy was never a question amongst all the producers. He worked his ass off and once we got to Gorilla, no matter if he agreed to what’s going on or not, he would go out and give you 100 percent.”

Arn Anderson On Dolph Ziggler Being A Top Guy

Arn Anderson confessed he was a big fan of Dolph Ziggler. He noted how some people may have complained about him when he was on the card, but argued that Ziggler is a performer that “made everybody better than what they were.”

This forced the question: why wasn’t he one of the top guys?

The WWE Hall of Famer confessed he doesn’t have an answer as to why upper management has never viewed Ziggler as a top talent. He explained how Ziggler is a wealthy man who, he feels, may have been smart with his money. Anderson shared how he wouldn’t be surprised if Ziggler eventually got tired of how he is viewed or treated by WWE.

Arn Anderson believes, if that day comes, Ziggler will “[…] thump down the steps and take off his boots and walk out the door and you’ll never hear from him again, and he will have accomplished what he wanted to in the business. Left on his own terms.”