Arn Anderson Says The Revival’s Best “Has Yet To Be Seen”

Arn Anderson believes the best has yet to be seen for the Revival.

Arn Anderson answered some questions about the Revival on an episode of his podcast, the Arn Show. The episode was recorded before the Revival were officially granted their WWE release but Arn spoke about the best of the team still being ahead of them.

“I know these guys have patterned a lot of their stuff after Tully and I. Not that each piece of the physicality is the same, but the thought process is the same,” Double-A said about Scott Dawson/Dax Hardwood and Dash Wilder/Cash Wheeler.

“They’re more athletic than Tully and I will ever be, or ever were, even at our peak.”

“The best of those guys has yet to be seen, let me put it that way.” Anderson continued.

Arn also recently commented on what it would be like managing the Revival as well. Arn was asked about possibly managing a 4-person team featuring Cody, the Revival, and Hangman Page.

“You know how I feel about the Revival, they are the best team in the world right now,” Anderson said.

“I would be honored to be the manager of those 4 guys,” he continued.

Scott Dawson showed up in the replies section of AEW’s Tweet announcing Arn’s signing with AEW:

Arn's comments can be heard in the player below:

