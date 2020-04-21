Arn Anderson Shares What Scott Dawson Told Him The Night Before The Revival Were Released

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has shared what Scott Dawson text him the night before his WWE release.

Arn Anderson has revealed what former WWE Superstar Scott Dawson told him the night before The Revival was released by WWE. Speaking on the ARN Podcast, Anderson shared how Dawson hinted that there may be some “good news” that would come out the next morning.

Anderson explained he got a message from Dawson that informed him that “about 9 A.M. there will be some good news shop up.”

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, that’s all Dawson said. He noted how, at approximately that time the next morning, the news broke that both Dawson and his tag team partner Dash Wilder had been released from WWE.

Despite being given the cryptic tease, Anderson shared he was still surprised by the news. He was taken aback that WWE “would let them go scot free.” He added, however, how “that’s the way it should be.”

Arn Anderson Believes The Revival Will Be Wrestling’s “Hottest Commodity”

With both Dawson and Wilder no longer associated with WWE, Arn Anderson acknowledged how they are probably the “hottest commodity” in wrestling. He believes that every promotion will be vying for them. Anderson stressed that whoever ends up signing the pair will be better off for having them on their roster.

He shared how the pair are the most “unselfish, giving guys” he has seen in a long time. Anderson compared their mentality to himself, Tully Blanchard, and the original Four Horsemen.

Arn Anderson extrapolated his point, highlighting how that extended to going out and stealing the show. He believes they will do whatever they can to ensure everybody in the arena exhausts themselves. It doesn’t matter whether fans were cheering or booing. As long as fans “blow themselves up,” they’ll know they’ve done their job—just like the Horsemen.