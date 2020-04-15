Arn Anderson Talks Comparisons Between Pro Wrestling and Tiger King

AEW on-air personality and former WWE agent Arn Anderson recently answered questions from fans on the ARN podcast. One of the queries centered on a potential film adaption of the Four Horseman. Co-host of the podcast Conrad Thompson asked Arn Anderson who would play Ric Flair in the film, and Arn replied with Joe Exotic. If you haven’t been following the hype about Exotic? He is the ‘star’ of the recent Tiger King series on Netflix.

Anderson would then compare the series to pro wrestling. There have been points where the eclectic nature of the big cat owners and the ‘carny’ sensibilities of old-school ‘wrasslin’ promotors have maybe intermeshed.

Arn Anderson on The Tiger King

“You know what’s what’s hilarious about that series is?” Arn Anderson began. “I mean this thing has blown up. People are stuck at home and they’re looking for a different alternative viewing and all that and this. We heard about it and heard about it before we decided to watch it. That’s Erin and I, we watched that. We watched the whole series over, you know, a couple, three days, whatever it was.”

Arn would then hilariously reveal that his wife Erin didn’t think that the personalities in the series were all that weird. “She said, you know what horrifies me? I don’t think all those people are that weird!? Now she’s grown up in the wrestling business, right? She’s seen some, some crazy stuff being around Ric [Flair] all these years. She is so jaded just like me that, that whole thing just didn’t come across as being that out of bounds! Now once you see the whole series and you go back and look at it you go ‘well something was really quirky about everybody in that show. Then it starts to pile on you a little bit but, it was it was entertaining, that’s for sure.”

