Arn Anderson Talks FTR ‘Patterning Themselves’ After The Brain Busters

AEW on-air personalities Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast.

This episode of Talk Is Jericho saw the iconic duo appear on a podcast together for the first time ever. Tully and Arn would discuss a number of topics from their time together in the ring as well as the current crop of stars appearing on All Elite Wrestling.

One of the questions posed by Jericho revolved around the FTR tag team. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have made it abundantly clear in the past that they model themselves after Tully and Arn, but Jericho wanted to know what Arn Anderson saw in the former WWE tag team that set them apart from the rest of pack.

Arn Anderson on FTR

“I think it was an absolute effort on their part to pattern ourselves after our style” Arn Anderson began on the podcast. “But I also saw that they took the concept of, whatever it may be. Sucker punching a guy and making them chase you, then rolling back in [the ring] and getting the referee’s back turned to your opponent. [Followed by] A tag he doesn’t see, the other guy steps in from behind and ploughs him. That kind of psychology, but they put their tweak on it.”

Arn Anderson would then hugely praise Harwood and Wheeler, saying “you know they’re…they’re a hell of a lot; I don’t know if you notice, they’re a hell of a lot more athletic than you [Tully] and me were! But, it’s the same concept, they truly are [like we were]. They give you, at the end of the day, they’re a team that knows what their partner’s doing at all times. That’s what makes a great team I think.”

