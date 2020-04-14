Aron Stevens Reflects On Damian Sandow Character, Suffering Self-Doubt

Former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens has opened up about his time working for the promotion as Damian Sandow. Catching up with Lilian Garcia on her podcast Chasing Glory, Stevens divulged the self-doubt he suffered during his WWE career.

Aron Stevens shared how he didn’t leave WWE on the note he wanted to. Following his release, Stevens revealed he became a lot more self-aware. According to him, he underwent a lot of self-analysis to look inward and “get to where I wanted to get.” He explained how he is no longer so linear in his thinking and is more open to allowing things to happen.

If he could go back and change his time in WWE, Stevens stated he would have been more patient. He believes this would have helped him to “handle things better.” He did acknowledge, however, that it was only by leaving WWE that he would have had his personal epiphany.

Aron Stevens On Creeping Self-Doubt

One thing that plagued Aron Steven’s during his WWE tenure was self-doubt. He described it as something that “crept” into him over time. When his music hit, however, Stevens noted that he would have no doubt at all.

“That’s what I think allowed me to have the career that I’ve had. Because when I’m out there [in the ring], I don’t make a wrong decision, I don’t,” he explained. “As a performer, you listen to the crowd and you start making adjustments. I am fine with that. But, it’s something that a lot of people struggle with.”

He continued, “[…] No, when I’m out there, let me have my time, and we’re going to be fine. It was such a break and such a relief. But then, when you go back [you ask yourself], ‘Why aren’t they doing this with me?’ Like my t-shirts. They weren’t the highest-selling t-shirts at live events, and I let that get to me and other little things.”

This allowed self-doubt to begin affecting him. He would question if he was good enough as a performer and Superstar. He explained how he would approach Road Dogg and WWE creative, but wasn’t able to secure anything for himself. This forced him to reassess his situation from a “realistic perspective” eventually leading him to “hit the reset button on life,” a decision he admitted wasn’t an easy thing to do.