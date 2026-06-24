2-Time WWE Champion Addresses Possible Tag Team Reunion

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore recently shared his thoughts on a possible reunion with longtime tag team partner Big Cass.

When asked about teaming with Cass again in 4th Rope Wrestling, the independent promotion where he currently competes, Amore made clear he has no say in the matter.

The former WWE star spoke with Emilio Sparks about the possibility, then pivoted to a candid reflection on the friendship that carried him through the initial days of his career, back when he knew nothing about the wrestling business.

Amore credited Cass with helping him survive a world he was completely unfamiliar with when he first broke in.

Big Cass saved my life a million times,” Amore said. When you’re green and you don’t even know what the word mark is, you don’t know what the word green means, and you don’t know what the word kayfabe is, and you don’t understand any of the language. You never heard of the dirt sheets. You never watched the indies in your life. If you’re me and you break into WWE, you think that you just do it through Tough Enough. I had no idea how the f—- you become a wrestler.

Enzo Amore Calls Big Cass His “Best Buddy”

Amore said that Cass has been been as one of his closest friends, recalling how isolated he felt when he first signed with WWE.

He’s my best buddy. I mean, we played three fantasy football leagues,” he said. “He was my homie. And I didn’t have any friends when I got signed to WWE. Nobody wanted to talk to me.

He attributed the cold reception to his standout microphone skills, which he believed put a target on his back from the start.

I had heat when I walked through the door. Why? Because I could cut a f—-ing promo better than everyone. Day one,” Amore said.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were a popular tag team in WWE from 2013 to 2017. They were known as ‘The Realest Guys in the Room’ and their act featured Enzo’s fiery trash talk and Cass’s dominance in the ring. Despite having the fan support, they never won the Tag Team Championship before their bitter split.

The former Cruiserweight Champion also revisited the origins of his ring name, revealing it was always his top choice.