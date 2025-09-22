Raw Preview: Wrestlepalooza Fallout, Looking Ahead to Crown Jewel

Live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana at a special 7 PM ET start time on Netflix, tonight\'s Raw delivers the explosive fallout from Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Key Developments:

All major Wrestlepalooza participants chart their course toward WWE\'s next PLE, Crown Jewel in Perth.

GM Adam Pearce expected to address Brock Lesnar\'s rampage at Wrestlepalooza and SmackDown, with potential disciplinary action looming

John Cena\'s Crown Jewel challenger may be revealed, with AJ Styles emerging as the likely opponent

Featured Superstars Tonight: Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, LA Knight, plus a special appearance by Nikki Bella. Lilian Garcia returns as guest ring announcer.

While no official matches have been announced, expect heated confrontations and major announcements as the road to Crown Jewel begins.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar: Wrestlepalooza 2025 highlights

Crown Jewel: Perth will take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The venue will also host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, October 10, and Monday Night Raw on Monday, October 13.

Crown Jewel: Perth will pit Champion against Champion in both the men’s and the women’s divisions, with last year’s event seeing Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan triumph to become the inaugural Crown Jewel Champions.