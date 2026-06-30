Absent WWE Star Expected Back On TV ‘Sooner Than Later’

Ilja Dragunov is expected to return to WWE television “sooner than later,” according to Bryan Alvarez.

Ilja Dragunov expected back sooner than later.

Dragunov’s most recent match came prior to WrestleMania 42, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. The reason for his absence since April has not been reported, though he has remained active by attending training sessions at Nattie and TJ Wilson’s Dungeon wrestling facility, with his girlfriend Leigh Laurel — the former NXT/Evolve wrestler Jin Tala — present alongside him as recently as June 17.

A former NXT Champion and NXT UK Champion, Dragunov won his first main roster title when he defeated Sami Zayn for the United States Championship in October 2025. He held the belt for just over two months before losing it to Carmelo Hayes. Trick Williams currently holds the championship.