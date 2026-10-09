Alexa Bliss Releases First Song Built From Her Own Texts

Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera released “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s Texts)” on Friday, a song Cabrera built out of text messages she sent him over the years. It’s Bliss’s first-ever song, and it features Bowling for Soup frontman Jaret Reddick.

Bliss explained the origin on Busted Open Radio. She said Cabrera has been keeping notes on his phone of the outlandish things she’s texted him, and one exchange became the hook: he called her a drama queen, and she shot back that she wasn’t being dramatic, she was just drunk. Cabrera told her the texts would be funny as a song and spent three or four days arranging them.

Once he played her the idea, Bliss said she told him not to embarrass her. She then went into the studio to record her vocals. “I’m excited for everyone to hear how ridiculous our conversations are,” Bliss said.

Reddick, Tommy Carlucci on drums and Cabrera on guitar round out the track, which was produced by Nash Overstreet. Reddick already has history with Bliss: Bowling for Soup wrote a song about her in 2020, and she appeared in its music video. The band also performed at her wedding to Cabrera in April 2022.

The release adds to Bliss’s list of projects outside the ring. She left Paradigm in May and signed with Prototype Talent Agency as her Hollywood slate expanded, and she previously competed on The Masked Singer, where she said she had to overcome a fear of singing in front of people.

In WWE, Bliss lost a three-way Money in the Bank qualifying match to Jacy Jayne on the September 18 episode of SmackDown. Jade Cargill was also in the match, and Jayne advanced to the women’s ladder match.