Asuka Shuts Down WWE Exit Talk After Four Months Away

Asuka has not left WWE and has not quit, she told a fan overnight.

Replying on X, Asuka wrote in Japanese that she rains with the company, despite an extended hiatus.

“I haven’t left the group, I haven’t quit,” she wrote.

Asuka said goodbye on Raw two days after losing to IYO SKY at Backlash, then said in May that she would return and that the break was tied to a personal matter.