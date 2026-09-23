Austin Theory & Maxxine Dupri’s Questionable Pose Sparks Reactions

Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri have once again found themselves at the center of a social media conversation, with their latest appearance getting fans to look closely at just how WWE is presenting their on-screen relationship.

A new Instagram video shared around this week’s Monday Night RAW shows the two members of The Vision, alongside Bron Breakker and Logan Paul, leaning fully into their romance storyline.

The clip comes after Dupri turned on Alpha Academy and shared an on-screen kiss with Theory following a tag team victory back in July.

This time, the video featured Theory and Dupri wearing matching outfits while lip-syncing to a song.

Theory carried Dupri on his shoulders with her legs draped over his neck, before the video cut to Dupri finishing the lyrics on her own.

That simple moment was enough to trigger plenty of reactions online.

One fan on Twitter questioned the way Dupri was positioned, writing:

The reaction then expanded beyond Theory and Dupri, with some fans bringing Dupri’s real-life husband, wrestler Kam Hendrix, into the discussion.

One fan wrote:

Others took the speculation even further, despite there being nothing indicating that the storyline has crossed over into their real lives.

One fan wrote:

Another questioned what WWE is actually trying to accomplish with the pairing:

And this isn’t the first time Theory and Dupri have generated this kind of reaction.

Last month, another post-match celebration went viral after fans became fixated on Theory’s hand placement, with some debating whether the chemistry between the two had become almost too convincing.

For now, however, that remains nothing more than fan speculation.

Dupri is married to Kam Hendrix, while Theory is engaged, and there is nothing to suggest that their relationship extends beyond the storyline WWE is presenting on television.

So, what do you think of Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri’s on-screen chemistry? Is WWE handling the storyline perfectly, or do you think they’re pushing it a little too far? Let us know in the comments below.