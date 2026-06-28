Baron Corbin WWE Return Update: MLW Contract Dispute

MLW used the June 27 episode of Fusion to address the swirling rumors about Bishop Dyer’s future, doing it the wrestling way by turning his status into an on-screen storyline.

On the broadcast, MLW commentator and roving reporter Rich Bocchini relayed that Dyer, the former Baron Corbin, is locked in a “contract dispute” with the promotion and is playing hardball at the negotiating table. As part of the angle, Dyer has supposedly hired a high-powered agent and is floating a list of outlandish demands, including a six-figure Range Rover signing bonus, luxury hotel suites, and MLW backing for his coffee business.

Bocchini said MLW CEO Court Bauer will deliver a final decision on the July 4 episode of Fusion.

The storyline complicates the tag division. Dyer is one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions alongside Donovan Dijak, a reign that has now run more than a year, so any decision on Dyer’s status puts those titles in play heading into next week.

The real story behind the angle

The worked drama did not appear out of nowhere. Corbin’s WWE exit came in November 2024, when the company opted not to renew his contract after a 12-year run. He rebranded as Bishop Dyer and found a home in MLW, winning tag gold with Dijak.

In May, Fightful Select reported that a Corbin return to WWE had been discussed internally, and WrestleVotes characterized him as a locker room favorite widely believed to be on his way back. Corbin himself pushed back on the idea that a return was imminent, stopping short of an outright denial.

By getting in front of those rumors with a worked contract drama, MLW keeps Dyer’s real-world uncertainty on the table while controlling the narrative on its own broadcast. Whether the July 4 resolution writes him out, keeps him, or simply buys time, the company has turned an awkward roster question into television.