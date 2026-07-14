Becky Lynch Opens Up About Postpartum Depression Battle

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has opened up about a delayed battle with postpartum depression that caught her off guard.

The symptoms did not emerge after she gave birth to her daughter Roux, but reportedly more than two years later, when she stopped breastfeeding.

Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, welcomed Roux in December 2020. In interviews and in her 2024 memoir, she has been candid about facing postpartum depression and severe mental-health struggles after becoming a mother, so this account adds a new wrinkle to a story she has told before.

On Happy Mum podcast,the wrestler said that she had braced herself for postpartum depression soon after childbirth. Instead, she recalled that the low period arrived unexpectedly after she weaned Roux, leaving her searching for an explanation.

I breastfed for over two years. Really? Yeah. So then when she’s over two and then I weaned her and all of a sudden, like, I’m so low and I was like, ‘What is happening?'” Lynch said.

She described the depth of that low mood in stark terms, saying the world around her seemed to lose its color.

I couldn’t see colors. Like everything just felt gray and dull and I had no hope. I didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning. I didn’t want to exist. Like I was just so low,” Lynch said.

Lynch, who is married to fellow wrestler Seth Rollins, said the hardest part was that the struggle played out entirely in her own head, invisible to those around her.

It’s really scary. It was scary because it’s in your head. No one else can hear those things that you are saying to yourself, that your mind is telling you,” Lynch said.

What Helped Her Recover

Lynch said she eventually found relief through acupuncture and natural supplements, noticing a shift after only a handful of treatments. She said the full recovery took roughly six months.

I think within like three or four sessions, it’s like the sun came out. Like I could see the blue in the sky, and then I was back. But, you know, I think it took about six months,” Lynch said.

The specific timeline, that a first depressive episode began more than two years postpartum right after weaning, is unconfirmed as of now, and Lynch’s fuller account of her mental-health journey comes from the coverage of her memoir.

In interviews around that book, she described the period as “very bleak, very dark” and detailed the strain of returning to WWE just three months after giving birth.

I began to resent my daughter. I felt like my daughter was taking my career away from me and that I had lost my own identity, which is incredibly sad,” Lynch said at the time.

Raising Awareness

Medical experts note that postpartum depression can begin during pregnancy or any time in the year after childbirth, and that changes around breastfeeding and weaning are associated with mood shifts in some mothers. That clinical context lines up with Lynch’s message: postpartum depression does not always follow the timeline people expect.

By speaking openly, Lynch joins a growing list of high-profile performers pushing to reduce the stigma around maternal mental health. Fans can follow the rest of her recent activity, including her AMO Coffee online store launch.