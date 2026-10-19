Bianca Belair Announces Passing of Family Member

Bianca Belair recently shared unfortunate personal news.

The EST of WWE took to her Instagram stories to reveal that her Aunt Bonnie has passed away. Belair shared a photo of herself with her aunt at her graduation ceremony, wearing a black robe and cap. However, Belair did not reveal how it happened. You can check out the snapshot from her stories below:

Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41. During her triple threat match against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion injured her fingers so badly that she has not competed in the ring since.

Belair returned to WWE television a year later at WrestleMania 42, as introduced by the host, John Cena, at the event. Upon making her entrance, Belair revealed her pregnancy on live TV and went on to give birth to her and Montez Ford’s son, Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford.

As for her finger injury, Belair still hasn’t recovered. She revealed that she is suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands. The EST detailed that her fingers are completely numb and that she had other complications as well.

As Bianca Belair battles multiple problems in her personal life, we extend our condolences and hope for things to get better for the former WWE Women’s Champion.