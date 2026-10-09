Brie Bella Shares Disappointing Injury Update Amid WWE Absence

Brie Bella’s comeback timeline has hit a small snag. Her latest scans show that the bones in her broken scapula have not yet fused.

Brie shared the update on The Nikki & Brie Show. She had recently undergone another CT scan and was waiting for WWE to review the results.

When they came back, she said her bones had not fused but that she’s only about two months into recovery. Nikki added that doctors have been treating the three-month mark as the point when the bones should be fully healed, so there’s still room before anyone should worry.

So, on the solo episode, I told you guys all that I just got back from my scans. Well, the results came in and unfortunately my bones have not fused. So, that’s okay. You know, it’s like two months in though.

Yeah, they really do. It’s really three months where they feel like the bones would be fused.

Brie also tried to cool off any speculation about a surprise return. Nikki faces Paige in Sacramento, and Brie said she may attend with their mother. She asked fans not to read anything into it, saying there will be no “twin magic” at the show and that she wishes it were otherwise.

Yeah, I’m still on the right path of healing and still all the things, but no. So, if you see me pull into Sacramento with my mom, please don’t assume I’m wrestling. There’s no going to be no twin magic. Trust me, I wish.

Brie suffered the injury at SummerSlam on August 1, when a cannonball spot near the steel steps left her with multiple scapula fractures. She still finished the match before learning how serious it was.

Doctors determined she wouldn’t need surgery, but the recovery was expected to run three to six months. Even once the bones fuse, she’ll still need more rehab, weight training and cardio work before she can wrestle again.

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