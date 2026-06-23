Paul Heyman Reveals What Brock Lesnar Told Him During WWE WrestleMania 42

I thanked him for everything. He thanked me for everything,” Heyman said.
I told him that I love him. He told me that he loves me. Then I asked him if he finds it funny that the two of us are standing in the middle of the ring, in the middle of the stadium, in the middle of WrestleMania, being broadcast all over ESPN, telling each other that we love each other. I said, ‘This is kind of a surreal moment.’
He goes, ‘F*ck them! Don’t worry about that, this is just for us.’ Okay, my beast. Happy to happen, happy to participate in the moment. It was just a very personal moment that we were not hesitant to share with the rest of the world. It was a very emotional moment.
Following the hug, Heyman raised Lesnar’s arm as a sign of respect to “The Beast.” Lesnar then exited the ring, leaving his gloves and boots behind.
Heyman Says The Moment Still Matters After Lesnar’s Return
Fans initially read Lesnar’s actions as an in-ring retirement. Just a month later, he returned for a rematch against Oba Femi at WWE Clash In Italy, which complicated the meaning of the WrestleMania scene. The buildup to that rematch saw Lesnar vow to conquer Femi in Italy.
Asked what fans should now make of the WrestleMania goodbye, Heyman encouraged them to hold onto how it felt in the moment.
Remember how I felt if I’m an audience member. I would remember how I felt watching it,” he said. “I’d remember what that moment was. I remember all that it encompassed, and I would be appreciative of the fact that I got to live that moment and experience it and hold it in my data bank as a fan.
Lesnar’s Clash In Italy appearance made clear that he is not done with WWE, even after the WrestleMania farewell. Heyman, who had earlier called Femi “born to rule” ahead of the original meeting, framed the retirement segment as a genuine moment regardless of what followed.