Bronson Reed Returns And Ruins Oba Femi’s Night

Bronson Reed is back, and Oba Femi paid for it.

Reed made his first WWE appearance since February at Sunday Night’s Main Event, running down and cracking Femi across the back with a chair to end his match with Bron Breakker. The referee called for the bell. Femi won by disqualification and lost everything else, with The Vision following Reed in to leave him lying.

The match was a fight from the opening bell. Femi went straight at Breakker, who answered with a flying clothesline off the apron onto the announce table. Femi came back with the Uppercut Train and a chokeslam for two, and Breakker raked his eyes to stop the run.

The interference started well before Reed arrived. Femi put Austin Theory through the announce table, mirroring the contract signing on the August 24 Raw. Breakker speared Femi outside the ring and again inside it for a near fall. Logan Paul climbed onto the apron and was ejected. Maxxine Dupri passed Breakker the brass knuckles, and he missed with them.

Then Reed showed up with the chair.

The timing was not a surprise to everyone. Reed has been out since February 23, when he tore his distal biceps in an Elimination Chamber qualifier with Jey Uso and El Grande Americano. PWInsider reported this week that he had fully recovered and was expected back on Raw this month, and WrestleVotes reported on Fightful Select that creative had settled on a direction and that he was returning as a main-event-level heel. His original debut with The Vision also came at a Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The story he walked into is about succession. Brock Lesnar called Femi the future of WWE after Femi retired him at SummerSlam, and Breakker has spent the weeks since arguing that the title belongs to him. Paul Heyman moderated their August 17 confrontation and made the match.