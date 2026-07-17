Charlotte Flair Pays Tribute To Female WWE Trailblazers

Charlotte Flair knows exactly who built the road she’s been running on.

The 14-time women’s world champion used her time with WFAN to point the credit backward, at the women who fought for scraps of television time so the current roster wouldn’t have to.

The women today wouldn’t be where they are or have the opportunities if the women before us hadn’t laid the groundwork and understand how hard it is.

The scale of that shift is the part that sticks with her.

How hard it is to fight for time. How hard it is to fight for storylines, and they were just fighting for two minutes, three minutes.

Flair isn’t speaking in the abstract. She arrived on the main roster in July 2015, months after a 30-second tag match on Raw sent #GiveDivasAChance trending worldwide and forced WWE’s hand. What followed was the Women’s Evolution: the first women’s Royal Rumble, the first women’s Hell in a Cell, the first all-women’s pay-per-view, and Flair herself in the first women’s WrestleMania main event alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in 2019.

The women who came before never got any of that. Flair hasn’t forgotten it.