Charlotte Flair Pitches Two Untapped WWE Storylines

Charlotte Flair has done just about everything in WWE. She’s found two things she hasn’t.

Speaking with WFAN at Fanatics Fest, the Queen was asked what storylines she’d still like to explore. The first answer was the obvious one: more gold.

Well, I want to win number 15. That’s definitely on the list.

Then came the swerve. Flair, a 14-time women’s world champion, has never worked a romance angle or been booked opposite a male character.

But I’ve never been involved in a romantic storyline or have been opposite a male character. So I think that would be cool.

Her other pitch is leading a faction, something she’s never truly done. The Four Horsewomen doesn’t count, and she couldn’t resist a jab about it.

Or I’ve never led a group. There’s been the Four Horsewomen, but we were all individuals. There wasn’t like a… well, I mean, I was number one. Just kidding. We were all equals.

The 15th title would extend a record she already owns. No woman in WWE history has held more world championships, and only her father’s mythical 16 sits ahead of her in the family.