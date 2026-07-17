Charlotte Flair Tells The Story Of CM Punk’s Robe Theft

CM Punk tried to swipe Charlotte Flair’s robe right out from under her. It didn’t fit, and it didn’t work.

The Undisputed WWE Champion turned up for his entrance at WWE’s July 11 live event in Las Cruces, New Mexico, wearing the Queen’s trademark robe. Flair came out and took it back in front of the crowd. Speaking with WFAN, she explained she almost missed the whole heist.

I think he had been trying to get my attention for like five minutes and I was just talking to two of the boys that just had a match and we were talking about their match. It was Melo (Carmelo Hayes) and Trick Williams.

Then it clicked.

And then I look over and I see the collar of my robe. I’m like ‘What the?’ And then I got in there and he has it. He couldn’t even get it on.

Rather than hand it back, Punk turned it into a bit and brought her along for the ride.

And then he was like ‘No, follow me on my entrance,’ which is so cool cause when the guys want to incorporate the women in part of the show, it’s awesome.

Punk was riding high at the time, days removed from beating Sami Zayn on Raw for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He teamed with Cody Rhodes to beat Gunther and Ricky Saints in the Las Cruces main event.

The champ apparently caught the bug. Days later in Albuquerque, he made off with Trick Williams’ gear.