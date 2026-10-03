Chris Jericho Reveals Vince McMahon Once Pitched A ‘Mighty Mouse’ Character For PAC

Chris Jericho tells a PAC story.

The former AEW World Champion recently had a lengthy interview with TMZ. The talk covered topics such as The Jericho Cruise, working for Tony Khan, how much longer he plans to wrestle and more.

Y2J also discussed the importance of changing your look while trying to adapt a new character. He gave the example of his 2007 WWE return and the subsequent feud with Shawn Michaels, mentioning how he cut his hair and changed his ring gear to signify a new era for him. Chris Jericho then recalled a story about PAC’s time in WWE, mentioning that Vince McMahon had once pitched a Mighty Mouse-like character for him:

Another PAC story. When we were in WWE. He was not happy with the treatment he was getting, the push he was getting and at the time, it’s so stupid, they wanted him to be like a Mighty Mouse character, which is one of Vince’s ridiculous ideas.

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Chris Jericho revealed that he had given PAC the idea to drastically change his look in order to change his perception in Vince’s eyes:

And I said, ‘dude.’ Cause his front teeth weren’t there. He could take them out. I said, ‘Dude, shave your head, take your teeth out and go into Vince’s office. He’s not going to know who you are because you look like a crazy man. You look like a barroom brawler in Newcastle that’s going to kick the shit [out of] anybody that comes near him.’ And he didn’t quite feel it, but I was like, ‘Man, if you shaved your head and took your teeth out. Vince would see you differently.'

PAC would end up walking out of WWE over creative frustrations in October 2017. He became one of the first names to sign with AEW, along with Jericho when the promotion was founded in 2019.