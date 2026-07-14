Cody Rhodes Reveals What Changes If He Goes Heel

Cody Rhodes has pinpointed one thing that would change if he ever turned heel: his beloved “Kingdom” entrance theme would have to go.

Rhodes has been WWE’s biggest babyface since returning at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, and the three-time Undisputed WWE Champion has fielded years of calls to switch sides. In a recent interview with E! News, he was asked about The Bloodline’s best theme music, and the answer led him to reflect on his own song and drop a telling line about a potential run as a villain.

They don’t have to play Kingdom over and over again, especially when the cameras are off. We could play anything. We could play licensed music. I do love Kingdom, though. If I ever went bad, no Kingdom.

The logic tracks. Fans famously sing along to “Kingdom” during Rhodes’ entrance and after his wins, and a crowd belting out your music is about as babyface as it gets.

The push for a heel turn has come from all corners, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who recently made the case that Rhodes needs to embrace his dark side.

WWE needs a vicious heel, like a lie, cheat, you know, cheating kind of heel, not a badass heel.

Rhodes may not have to make that call right away. For now, his focus is on the biggest match of his summer, as he challenges CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.