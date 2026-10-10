Cody Rhodes To Honor Pharaoh In Special Way

Cody Rhodes is honoring his late dog, Pharaoh, with a new version of his American Nightmare logo.

Rhodes announced Pharaoh’s death in September. On the Flagrant podcast, he said the new design will feature a wolf skull.

I’m about to change, not change the logo because we can’t change the tattoo. But for the first time ever, the way the American Nightmare, exactly this logo, which is on everything we do, it’s gonna be a wolf skull that’s turned with the wings out to the side.

He explained why.

I just lost my husky, Pharaoh, after almost 16 years. I thought I’m gonna give him a little run. See that logo, and just turn it side profile, husky wolf, dire wolf type looking thing. See what they come up with, but it should be pretty cool.

Pharaoh became a fan favorite during Rhodes’ time in AEW, often appearing on camera and at events with him and his wife, Brandi.