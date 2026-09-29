Curtis Axel’s DWI Case Ends In Plea Agreement

Former WWE star Curtis Axel has resolved his DWI case with a plea agreement.

According to court records, Joseph Hennig entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of DWI and disorderly conduct on August 24. Three other charges were dismissed, including refusing to submit to chemical testing and interfering with a peace officer.

Hennig will not serve additional jail time as long as he follows the terms of the agreement. He received a 90-day sentence, with 87 days stayed and three days credited for time served.

He will be on supervised probation for the next year, which could become unsupervised after five months. During that time, he must avoid any alcohol or drug-related offenses and any violent or disorderly behavior.

Hennig has already completed a required comprehensive assessment and attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Impact Panel. He must also pay a $50 fine within 90 days.

The case stems from a May 17 incident at a McDonald’s in Anoka County, Minnesota. Police were called after a vehicle backed into another car in the drive-thru. Officers alleged that Hennig showed signs of intoxication and had an open bottle of vodka in his vehicle.

Hennig, the son of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, is a former Intercontinental and tag team champion in WWE. He was released by the company in 2020 and later worked as a part-time producer in 2022.