Drew McIntyre Reveals Acting Advice He Received From Recent Castmates, Including Russell Crowe (Exclusive)

WWE’s “Scottish Warrior” is now “Hollywood Drew.”

For the last six months, Drew McIntyre’s focus hasn’t been on in-ring action, but rather the action taking place in front of movie and TV cameras. This includes four new acting projects: “Highlander,” “The Last Druid,” “Hexed,” and a ReelShort microdrama titled “Agent of Shadows.”

Speaking with SEScoops’ Ella Jay, McIntyre opened up about his experience as an up-and-coming actor, which has fortunately positioned him alongside some knowledgeable Hollywood veterans.

According to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, one valuable piece of advice he received came from his “Agent of Shadows” co-star Chase Mattson.

“I heard Chase say that on set, was remember there’s a take two,” McIntyre recalled. “And coming from our world, it’s like you got to hit it the first time. I still kind of have that in my head, like the first one’s going to be the best one, that’ll be the one. Then you get a little annoyed if it’s not absolutely perfect, but being reinforced you have that second opportunity, it’s like, okay, that helps. It helps me relax a little bit.”

Another important lesson came from Oscar winner Russell Crowe, who worked with McIntyre in both “The Last Druid” and “Highlander.” Crowe’s acting experience dates all the way back to his childhood.

“In wrestling, we can kind of talk in funny cadences like ‘No, tonight, you’re gonna learn what’s happening and I’m going to beat your ass.’ That’s such generic dialogue. I never talk like that in wrestling, but we piece it within a promo kind of for the live audience,” McIntyre said. “A couple of times I was doing that on camera to try and emphasize a point. Russell Crowe had said to me, ‘Remember, Drew, just one thought, just one thought. Just talk naturally the way you’re talking to me right now. You don’t need the beats unless it really calls for it.’ That was something that really helped.”

“Agent of Shadows,” starring McIntyre, Mattson, and several WWE stars, premieres on ReelShort this Friday, October 23.

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