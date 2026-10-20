Drew McIntyre Teases Competing At WWE Survivor Series 2026

Drew McIntyre may have teased his WWE return timeline amid his extended absence.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, the Scottish Warrior is seen receiving a package from Mexican football club Club Deportivo Guadalajara. He put the package on the chair and opened it to find a customized ‘McIntyre’ jersey sent to him from the club.

However, the interesting part was that he kept the package on a Survivor Series chair from last year. Even after he set the T-shirt aside, the footage kept rolling for a moment, showing the chair.

This could signal that McIntyre might return to WWE around next month to compete in this year’s Survivor Series PLE, set for November 28. You can check out snapshots from his stories below:

Drew McIntyre has been on a hiatus from WWE since WrestleMania 42. He lost an Unsanctioned match to Jacob Fatu that night and has not been seen on TV since. Amid his absence, McIntyre has been heavily involved in major Hollywood commitments.

Moreover, in a recent interview with Going Ringside, the former WWE Champion said he would eventually return to WWE, but not immediately, because he was focused on his Hollywood projects. He said,

“Yeah, I’ll be back eventually. You know, WWE is my home, but at the same time, Hollywood Drew is busy right now and focused on Hollywood Drew. So, when I get back eventually, it’s going to be a big deal.”