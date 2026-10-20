Drew McIntyre Tells Backstage Story of His Famous Promo

Drew McIntyre has revealed the story behind his famous promo.

The former World Champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He talked about things such as his prolonged absence from WWE TV, the various Hollywood projects he has worked on recently, being featured on the Agent of Shadows microdrama and more.

During the talk, the Scottish Psychopath was also asked about his ‘I prayed for this and it happened’ promo on CM Punk and at what point he realized that it had become a viral meme. Drew McIntyre told the story of the famous line in answer to the question, and revealed that originally, he was going to use a different line that would have offended a lot of people:

I knew talking to Triple H during the day that this is going to be so good. I had an idea and it was too much. It would have offended a lot of people, which I’m very good at. He helped me reel it back, and then Hunter himself came out with the line, which I ended up using because I had such an extreme version, and he dialed it back and the way he said it and the cadence of how it’s to be said. He said it like that, and I got so excited.

Drew McIntyre also commented on his hate for CM Punk saying that the Straight Edge Star has ‘Charles Manson-like qualities’ where he is able to convince everyone that he is a really nice guy who cares about everyone around him. The wrestling veteran claimed that in reality, Punk only wants everyone around him to tell him how great he is:

I knew in that moment when Hunter delivered the line back to me by toning me down a little bit. I went, wow, that is genius. Because I’m going to use that exact tone. The promo itself, I was being sympathetic, I believe, because Punk had got injured, and I understand what it’s like to have things taken away from me, And I’ve been injured before, and I’ve lost in my life in the ring and out of the ring, and I can get real personal. But I hate that son of a bitch, and I’m going to say it in the exact same tone all the way through till people go, wait, what? His face goes, what? And I drop his ass. So yeah, that’s cool.

Apart from this, Drew McIntyre also noted that WWE remains his home despite all the Hollywood projects and he will be back in the ring when the time is right.