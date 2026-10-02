Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status

Affiliate partners.
Affiliate partners, prices and availability on partner sites.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Ball Arena · Denver, CO
GCW Presents "The Last Frontier - The Sequel"
The Arctic Rec Center · Anchorage, AK
MLW: Major League Wrestling
Center Stage Theater · Atlanta, GA
ALL Elite Wrestling presents Collision
Truist Arena · Highland Heights, KY
WWE Monday Night RAW
Enterprise Center · Saint Louis, MO
Affiliate partners — prices on partner sites.
Bleacher Creatures WWE Shinsuke Nakamura 10" Plush Figure
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker WWE 10.5" x 13" Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025 Sublimated Plaque
Fanatics 35pt Bundle - 100 Toploaders, 500 Penny Sleeves & 20 Magnetic Holders
Men's Concepts Sport White/Charcoal "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Alley Fleece Shorts
Liv Morgan WWE Autographed WrestleMania 42 Side Plate Set In Gift Box - Limited Edition of 10
Josh Hokit Says Ciryl Gane Hides Behind His Athleticism
Eddie Hearn Says Fury ‘War Plan’ Means 6 Rounds At Most
Dana White Drops Cold Truth On Alex Pereira After Giving Josh Hokit Title Shot At UFC 334: ‘Deserves To Be There’
Frank Warren Sees Dubois Pattern Repeating In Fury Vs Joshua
Joe Rogan Raises Major Concern Over Jon Jones’ Influence On Gable Steveson: ‘That’s The Problem’
Dana White Claims UFC Is Producing The Fury-Joshua Fight