Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status

Drew McIntyre could be back in WWE soon.

Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McIntyre should return before long, as most of his acting commitments are now over.

McIntyre recently finished filming a WWE micro drama that also features Joe Hendry and Jacob Fatu.

He has been away since WrestleMania 42, where he lost an unsanctioned match to Fatu. He has spent much of his time off filming movie projects, including the Highlander reboot with Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe, and The Last Druid, which also stars Crowe.