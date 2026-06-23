Former WWE Stars Emma and Riddick Moss Welcome Second Child

Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis, the former WWE couple known to fans as Emma and Riddick Moss, are now parents of two. The pair welcomed daughter Olivia Joy Rallis on Friday, June 19, sharing the news with PEOPLE.

Olivia was born at 9:10 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 5 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long. She arrived just before Father’s Day, which Rallis spent reflecting on his growing family.

“As I sit here on Father’s Day, I just feel so grateful for my perfect little family,” Rallis, 36, told the outlet. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

The newborn joins big brother Leo, the couple’s 15-month-old son. Dashwood says the early adjustment to two kids under two has gone smoother than she expected.

“We are all doing well,” Dashwood, also 36, said. “Olivia has even let us sleep a bit, something Leo didn’t do much early on.”

Dashwood described the delivery as “pure happiness,” noting that having gone through an unmedicated birth with Leo helped her stay present this time around.

“With my first baby, my boy Leo, it was an incredible experience, but after birthing him, I was definitely in shock,” she recalled. “Having already gone through an unmedicated birth once before, this time with Olivia, I felt pure happiness. I just soaked it all in.”

Rallis said meeting his daughter brought him to tears, and that he has been singing Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life” since the moment she was born.

“When she was first born, I felt a rush of emotion come on and couldn’t help but shed a few tears. She’s perfect,” he said. “When I first got to hold her, my heart melted all over again. I also couldn’t believe how tiny she was.”

Dashwood added that Leo has taken to his role as a big brother, even giving Olivia a kiss her first day home.