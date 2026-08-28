Ex-WWE Star Velveteen Dream Involved In Brawl At Boxing Press Conference

Patrick Clark was removed from a press conference on Thursday, two days before his boxing debut.

Clark, who wrestled in NXT as Velveteen Dream, faces podcast host Ryan Pownall in a cruiserweight bout at Duel: Arena 1 on Saturday at the Kia Center in Orlando.

He was talking about the arenas he worked during his WWE run when Pownall said he had gone from those buildings to food courts at the mall. Clark went for him. Security got between them, and at one point Clark picked up a metal pole before it was taken off him. He was escorted out, then came back and got on the stage again. Nothing physical happened between the two men. Pownall stayed for a solo face-off, and Duel Arena posted about him afterwards as the CEO of ragebait.

Clark joined WWE through Tough Enough in 2015 and became NXT North American Champion. WWE released him in May 2021, following accusations the previous year that he had sent inappropriate messages to minors. He denied them. He was separately arrested twice in Florida in August 2022, on battery and trespassing charges that were later dropped and on a drug paraphernalia charge.

He returned to the ring on the independent scene in 2025, working mostly around Maryland, and spent part of that year publicly asking for a WWE return. No major promotion has signed him.

Mike Perry and Dillon Danis headline Saturday’s card.