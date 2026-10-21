Former WWE Champion Signs New Deal With The Company

Dragon Lee has reportedly decided to stay with WWE. He has agreed to terms on a new multi-year deal. This comes after weeks of speculation regarding his pro wrestling future.

Per PWInsider, WWE and Lee have reached an agreement. The belief is that he inked a five-year contract. However, the exact length hasn’t been confirmed. WWE clearly isn’t letting him go and the new deal snubs speculation about his future with the company.

His brother Dralistico is also nearing the end of his AEW deal, and the two recently filed a trademark for “Hermanos Lee,” which led some fans to wonder whether a brothers’ team was coming somewhere.

Lee originally signed with WWE in December 2022 on a three-year contract and received a one-year extension in 2023 after reaching the main roster. He has spent much of 2026 chasing the Intercontinental Championship, with four unsuccessful title challenges this year, the latest on the October 19 episode of Raw.