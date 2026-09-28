Former WWE Star Says Anti-Triple H Podcast Claims Are ‘Absurd’

MVP made some harsh comments about Triple H earlier this year and it has become one of the talking points around his podcast. Some fans now accuse the show of being little more than anti-Triple H bait. MVP says that’s nonsense.

Speaking on the September 28 episode of Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, he called the accusation absurd. In his view, anyone who actually watches the show knows it isn’t true, and he said it baffles him that people make assertions about a program they claim they don’t watch.

That’s absurd. Anyone who watches the show, it’s not the case. For those who are actually watching, you know that’s ridiculous. Again, I keep repeating myself, but it boggles my mind someone can have these allegations and assertions about a show they claim they don’t watch.

MVP didn’t walk back his personal opinion. He said plainly that he doesn’t like Triple H, has never hidden it, and pointed out that plenty of people who once counted Triple H as a friend have voiced similar criticisms in public.

He also argued the reaction depends more on the messenger than the message. If he says something negative, he’s dismissed as bitter, but the same point is welcomed when it comes from a wrestler fans like.

There is no respite. I don’t like Triple H, and I don’t like him. He’s as spineless as they are. Don’t back me up on that: go on YouTube and look up people who were his friends and have said similar.

Despite the attention, MVP noted that the podcast hasn’t yet devoted a single episode specifically to Triple H. His distinction is between answering questions honestly and building an entire show around one person.