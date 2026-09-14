Former WWE Star Shuts Down Claims She’s Rejected Return Offers

Former WWE star Layla El isn’t letting a false narrative about her WWE return spread on social media.

The conversation started with a fan arguing WWE has never properly acknowledged Layla’s contributions during her run with the company.

Other users jumped in claiming that the former Divas Champion had actually been offered multiple chances to return over the years and turned every one of them down.

Layla responded directly, denying that characterization and laying out the real timeline. She left WWE in 2015 after signing a new contract, and by 2021 she was pregnant, not turning down comeback opportunities out of disinterest.

She pushed back on commenters speaking confidently about her career without knowing the actual facts, and closed by noting she believes plenty of fans, herself included, would love to see a LayCool reunion someday.