Former WWE Star Shuts Down Claims She’s Rejected Return Offers

Former WWE star Layla El isn’t letting a false narrative about her WWE return spread on social media.
The conversation started with a fan arguing WWE has never properly acknowledged Layla’s contributions during her run with the company.
Other users jumped in claiming that the former Divas Champion had actually been offered multiple chances to return over the years and turned every one of them down.
Layla responded directly, denying that characterization and laying out the real timeline. She left WWE in 2015 after signing a new contract, and by 2021 she was pregnant, not turning down comeback opportunities out of disinterest.
She pushed back on commenters speaking confidently about her career without knowing the actual facts, and closed by noting she believes plenty of fans, herself included, would love to see a LayCool reunion someday.
Layla won the 2006 Divas Search and holds the distinction of being the final wrestler to hold the WWE Women’s Championship before the title was phased out in 2010, six years before the Women’s Championship name was reintroduced.
No that’s not true and not what I said !!!
I left in 2015 after I had signed a new contract and in 2021 I was pregnant!
Please don’t be so bold when you actually don’t know the facts!
I do believe some fans would love to see Me back …… definitely for a LayCool Reunion am I Show more