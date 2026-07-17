Vince McMahon’s Alleged Donald Trump Rib At MSG Revealed

Gangrel says his surprise addition to a late-1990s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden was no coincidence. According to the former Brood member, Vince McMahon allegedly set the whole thing up so that Gangrel’s signature entrance spray would land on Donald Trump, who was seated ringside with his girlfriend.

Gangrel shared the story on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He recalled being told at the last minute that he had been added to a match against Kane at the Garden, something he initially chalked up to routine booking. The reason, he claims, ran deeper.

Neither he nor Kane had originally been scheduled for the event, Gangrel explained.

This is a house show… Out of nowhere they said, ‘Hey, you’ve been added onto the Garden,'” he recalled.

His entrance involved his well-known trick of spraying a mouthful of red liquid into the air. On this night, he says he loaded up more than usual.

I chug down extra zesty mint… When I go to spray it… I let it out up, and I let it out long,” Gangrel said.

The wrestler says he only pieced together why the crowd reacted the way it did after the fact. Trump, according to Gangrel, was sitting at ringside when fans began trying to warn him to move. Instead, Trump leaned in toward the barricade, putting himself right in the path of the spray.

Gangrel Calls It A ‘Double Rib’

Gangrel says McMahon was fully aware of what would happen and booked him specifically for the payoff, targeting both Trump and Gangrel himself in the process.

I walk in, and he goes, ‘Wasn’t that great?’ He knew that he [Trump] was coming… booked me on the show… knew I’m gonna spray that blood… It was a double rib on me. So, I can say I spit on a future president,” Gangrel said.

Gangrel On The Brood, Attitude Era Stories, His Epic Entrance Theme, Edge & Christian

Gangrel has been active in nostalgia circles in recent years, including joining Adam Copeland for a Brood-style entrance at AEW Double Or Nothing. He has also given updates on his health following multiple surgeries.