GUNTHER Brawls With “Failed Wrestler” Nick Aldis After Night of Champions

GUNTHER got physical with Nick Aldis during the WWE Night of Champions post-show, confronting the SmackDown General Manager moments after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship and branding him a “failed wrestler” before a shoving match broke out.

The flashpoint came on the heels of GUNTHER’s defeat in the Night of Champions main event, where Sami Zayn pinned his way out of a Triple Threat with Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

A frustrated GUNTHER tracked down Aldis on the post-show, blaming the GM he has been feuding with over the title picture. The two have been at odds since GUNTHER joined the SmackDown roster, and the loss pushed the tension into a physical confrontation.

GUNTHER Calls Aldis A “Failed Wrestler”

GUNTHER asked Aldis if he was happy that he lost the title match, and the two began trading words. GUNTHER accused Aldis of being jealous of him and called the General Manager a failed wrestler before a shoving match erupted and the two were separated.

The jab carries extra sting given Aldis’s in-ring credentials. He is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and a former TNA World Champion and World Tag Team Title holder, though he has not wrestled for WWE since arriving as the on-screen SmackDown GM.

The bad blood traces back to GUNTHER’s arrival on the blue brand, where his relationship with Aldis has been rocky from the start. With Aldis controlling the path back to the top of the SmackDown title scene, GUNTHER’s outburst sets up a power struggle between a title-hungry challenger and the authority figure standing in his way.

For more on the rivalry’s origins, see GUNTHER officially joining the SmackDown roster and challenging Cody Rhodes and the stipulation GUNTHER revealed for his Cody Rhodes rematch.