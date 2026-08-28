Hall Of Famer Shuts Down WWE Legends Deal Talk

Mark Henry says he does not work for WWE.

The Hall of Famer is heard daily on WWE Radio, the SiriusXM channel that launched in July. Speaking to ITR Wrestling, Henry shut down the idea that this makes him a company employee.

I’m not on a legends deal. I do not have a legends deal; I don’t know why people assume. I do not work for WWE.

He then laid out what the arrangement actually is.

I do WWE Radio through SiriusXM. That’s pretty much the only connection.

I have a nostalgia deal, where I allow them to use my name to make action figures and do video games and that kind of stuff. But I don’t work for them.

In March 2025, Ringside Collectibles announced that Henry had signed a WWE Legends deal alongside a new line of Mattel figures. Henry’s own description is narrower. He licenses his name and likeness, and that is the extent of it.

Henry also revealed that he is currently mentoring 25 wrestlers. He does not charge them, calling it his way of supporting the industry and helping it get better. He did not name the talent he is working with.

Henry spent 25 years with WWE before his run ended in 2021. He joined AEW that same year as a commentator and coach, then left when his contract expired in May 2024. He remains a co-host on Busted Open, the daily show that anchors the WWE Radio schedule.