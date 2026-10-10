Hijo de Fishman Reportedly Released After Referee’s Death

Hijo de Fishman has reportedly been released on bail, days after his arrest in connection with the death of referee Gerardo Germán Pineda, known as El Búho.

El Patrón Espectáculos CEO Edgar Sandoval and the wrestler’s legal team announced Friday that a reparative agreement had been reached and Hijo de Fishman is free, according to Fightful Español. A press conference is planned to share details. His representatives also said the case will not proceed further, Wrestling Headlines reported, but the legal status of the charge has not been independently confirmed.

Hijo de Fishman was arrested after referee El Búho died following a piledriver during a main event on October 6 in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo. Authorities were investigating the death as negligent homicide, which English-language outlets have described as manslaughter.

Pineda was 75 and had refereed in Hidalgo for nearly three decades after wrestling for 15 years as El Búho Negro II, according to Dexerto.

El Patrón Espectáculos said in an October 7 statement that it had arranged legal assistance for Hijo de Fishman and was in contact with Pineda’s family and their legal representatives, Fightful reported.

El Hijo del Santo has asked that Hijo de Fishman not be criminalized, describing the death as an accident tied to the risks of the profession, according to Fox Sports México.