Injured Star’s WWE Return May Not Be Far Away

WrestleVotes Radio reports that Bella is progressing toward a return, with a source saying her name has come up creatively over the past several weeks. It’s the first time Bella has been discussed in creative since WrestleMania, and the renewed talk suggests a comeback may not be far off.
Bella has been on the shelf since a brutal ankle injury derailed the biggest stretch of her comeback run. She twisted it awkwardly during a tag team match on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, an injury that turned out to be a fractured, sprained, and torn ankle. Surgery in Birmingham followed weeks before WrestleMania 42.
The timing gutted her. Bella and her sister Brie were booked in a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and she couldn’t get cleared. On Night 1 in Las Vegas, she walked out in a medical boot and on crutches to announce she wasn’t medically cleared, then introduced a returning Paige as her replacement. Paige and Brie won the titles.
She had hoped to be back by Night of Champions in June, but that came and went. Last month, Bella revealed she was preparing to start in-ring training again.