Injured Star’s WWE Return May Not Be Far Away

Nikki Bella’s name is back in the room.

WrestleVotes Radio reports that Bella is progressing toward a return, with a source saying her name has come up creatively over the past several weeks. It’s the first time Bella has been discussed in creative since WrestleMania, and the renewed talk suggests a comeback may not be far off.

Bella has been on the shelf since a brutal ankle injury derailed the biggest stretch of her comeback run. She twisted it awkwardly during a tag team match on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, an injury that turned out to be a fractured, sprained, and torn ankle. Surgery in Birmingham followed weeks before WrestleMania 42.

The timing gutted her. Bella and her sister Brie were booked in a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and she couldn’t get cleared. On Night 1 in Las Vegas, she walked out in a medical boot and on crutches to announce she wasn’t medically cleared, then introduced a returning Paige as her replacement. Paige and Brie won the titles.