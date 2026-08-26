“It’s time for a shower”- Former WWE Star Reveals Bad Hygiene Incidents

A former WWE superstar recently spoke about bad hygiene-related incidents during her time in the company.

The star mentioned is Zoey Stark. In her new series “Zoey 101”, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion recalls wrestling several superstars and getting a big whiff while executing particular moves.

“In professional wrestling, this happens a lot more than I would like to say. I have wrestled several people where body parts are all over you. Let’s just say, in certain areas, when you’re doing certain moves, you can really get a big whiff.”

Moreover, Stark said that she wondered if the other wrestler had showered. She also added that there had been times when male wrestlers would open their gear bags, and it would stink the entire place during her time on the independent circuit.

“Sometimes it’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s time for a shower, buddy. What are you doing?’ There have been times when someone would open up their gear bag and it would reek. I need to say this: this was never the women. This part was mainly the men, like on the indie scene and stuff.”

Zoey Stark had signed with WWE in 2021 and had an impressive tenure in NXT, leading to her main roster call-up in 2023. Stark was immediately paired with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and had a good start. However, she was then featured in lackluster storylines and was eventually released on April 24, 2026, while dealing with a serious knee injury.