Jade Cargill Calls Out ‘Overgrown Sloppy’ Male Wrestling Fans

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CM Punk’s SmackDown Mask Was A Tribute To Larry
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They are mad that their favorite wrestlers would give more attention to beautiful women and NOT them lmao. Sad. I know 💅🏾
So let me make sure I’m understanding this correctly: a woman wants to bring MORE beautiful women to a wrestling show, and the response from the dudes is to get mad about the women being brought to the wrestling show?
Y’all are complaining about MORE women at a wrestling show?
I just want to see beautiful bad ass women in the crowd. I’m tired of seeing you overgrown sloppy men. Does nothing for me 💅🏾. YUCK. Me and my girls wrestle for bad bitches.
You sound stupid. That moveset made him one of the most successful wrestlers. But go on. You follow me to talk shit. But…go on…fan 💅🏾
Giiirrrrll shut up and your John Cena moveset looking ass 😂😂😂😂