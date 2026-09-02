Jade Cargill Calls Out ‘Overgrown Sloppy’ Male Wrestling Fans

Jade Cargill set off a heated back-and-forth with fans on social media, and she didn’t back off once the replies started rolling in.

Cargill made clear on X that she’d rather see more women in wrestling crowds than the male fans she was calling out, framing her remarks around wanting more “bad ass” women ringside rather than what she described as unimpressive men. She called men in the crowd “overgrown” and “sloppy.”

I just want to see beautiful bad ass women in the crowd. I’m tired of seeing you overgrown sloppy men. Does nothing for me ?. YUCK. Me and my girls wrestle for bad bitches.

That set off immediate pushback, with one fan arguing her characterization was unfair to men broadly and to women generally. She replied:

Majority of our male fan base is ??

Cargill didn’t walk it back, insisting the bulk of her male fanbase actually agreed with her sentiment. When another fan countered that most of her supporters were exactly the kind of fans she was insulting, Cargill pushed back further, claiming a large portion of her personal following doesn’t even watch wrestling in the first place. The fan said:

Then stop wrestling. 90% of your fans are quote on quote sloppy men lmao ??

Cargill responded:

Actually a lot of my fans don’t even watch wrestling. But go on. Majority of my fan base aren’t even wrestling fans. ? but go on….

The exchange escalated when one fan suggested Cargill’s real motive was wanting more attractive women around so wrestlers would pay attention to them instead of the men in the crowd, a read Cargill agreed with, saying the backlash was really about men being upset their favorite wrestlers would rather focus on the women she wants to see there.

They are mad that their favorite wrestlers would give more attention to beautiful women and NOT them lmao. Sad. I know ?

Things got personal when a fan mocked her in-ring style as derivative of John Cena; Cargill fired back defending Cena’s success and pointing out the irony of someone following her account just to criticize her. Fan wrote:

Giiirrrrlll shut up and your John Cena moveset looking ass ????

She responded:

You sound stupid. That moveset made him one of the most successful wrestlers. But go on. You follow me to talk shit. But…go on…fan ?

By the end of the exchange, Cargill hadn’t backed down from any of her original comments, leaving fans split on whether she made a fair point or went too far.