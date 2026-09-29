Jaida Parker Mocks Jacob Fatu After Running Him Over on WWE Raw

Jaida Parker rolled out of WWE Raw full of smiles on Monday night.

What initially appeared to be an innocent meeting with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce at the start of the show turned into something much more sinister for the rising star by the end.

In the closing moments of Raw, a chaotic scene unfolded as Jacob Fatu and The Usos brawled with 946’s Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. The six men fought all throughout the Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, from the ring to the crowd to the backstage area and finally, the parking lot. Along the pavement, Parker herself then got involved in the physicality by running over Fatu with a car.

She seemed remorseful at first, profusely apologizing to the Bloodline member. When Keys stood alongside her, however, it became clear that her actions were intentional, and moreover, solidified her alignment with 946.

Parker Reacts to Shocking New Alliance

To add insult to injury, Parker warned a motionless Fatu that “ain’t nobody safe.” She, along with Keys, then drove away from the scene, with Keys using Fatu’s “all gas, no breaks” catchphrase against him.

Taking to X, Parker further mocked Fatu by posting a gif of rapper 50 Cent driving away in a car, smiling. “Yadadamean…[skull emoji],” she wrote, referencing another of Fatu’s signature phrases.

946’s beef with The Bloodline extends back several weeks, with Nima and Price ascending to WWE’s main roster to aid Keys in attacking them on Raw. Parker’s subsequent recruitment comes after a three-year run on the WWE NXT brand.