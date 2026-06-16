WWE WrestleMania Guest Jelly Roll Files For Divorce

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, ending nearly a decade of marriage, according to a report from TMZ. The split arrives only weeks after the country star and rapper, a recurring WWE presence who appeared at WrestleMania 42 alongside Cody Rhodes, publicly credited Bunnie with transforming his life during his 2026 Grammy Awards acceptance speech.

Per TMZ, the 41-year-old musician filed divorce paperwork in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18, 2026. The report described the decision as mutual, with both Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO agreeing to end their marriage, and characterized the situation as a private family matter.

The couple first met in 2015 before secretly tying the knot in August 2016 during a courthouse ceremony in Las Vegas. Neither informed family or close friends about the wedding at the time. They later renewed their vows in August 2023.

Their relationship faced public challenges over the years. Just one week before marrying Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman. In her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie XO wrote about struggles in the marriage, including Jelly Roll’s past infidelity, which the Grammy-winning artist has publicly expressed regret over.

As of now, neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly commented on the reported divorce filing.

Jelly Roll’s WWE Presence

Outside of music, Jelly Roll has built a steady presence in WWE. He aligned himself with Cody Rhodes during the road to WrestleMania 42 and later appeared at the event in Las Vegas, helping Rhodes in his match against Randy Orton and Pat McAfee.

Jelly Roll neutralized McAfee early in the contest, allowing Rhodes to focus his attention on “The Viper.” He has since reflected on the experience, telling fans that he and Pat McAfee had no business performing at WrestleMania.