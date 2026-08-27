Jim Ross Gets Encouraging News After Cancer Scare

Jim Ross has had a rough stretch of health scares, but he’s sharing a rare piece of good news amid his recovery from brain surgery.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, he revealed that doctors had discovered a mass on one of his kidneys. He described being extremely anxious heading into Wednesday’s oncology appointment, admitting he barely slept the night before out of worry about what the results might show.

The news turned out better than feared. Ross said his oncologist doesn’t believe the mass is cancerous, and even if it does turn out to be malignant, it’s small enough that it could be removed relatively easily.

On Wednesday afternoon, I had my oncology appointment because they saw a mass on my kidneys — a kidney. And I got good news on that,” the 74-year-old Ross said. “The oncologist thinks I don’t have any cancer, but they’re not sure. There’s a lump there. It may be cancerous, but it’s so small they can operate on it and eliminate it. The last thing I want to do is get cancer surgery and then go back to the frigging hospital for a few days. This last [time] was eight days. So I got good news on that. I’m blessed there, thankful. That was a good deal.

He was especially relieved at the idea of avoiding another lengthy hospital stay, having just spent eight days in the hospital following his brain surgery. Doctors still need to run further tests, including another MRI, before any timeline for treatment can be set.

My doctor’s meetings have been productive. I found out that I didn’t have serious cancer on my kidney. And that was great news because I didn’t hardly sleep a wink at night before that appointment,” he said. “I was just overwhelmed with worry, you know? Because you’re going to find out what the story is. And, man, I’ve had a lot of doctors appointments. I’ve had more doctors appointments in the last few months than I’ve ever had in my life. And I guess I should just count my blessings that all these other years, I’ve been healthy as a horse. But we’re on it. I’ve got good doctors here, good specialists.

The 74-year-old has been dealing with a heavy run of medical issues recently, having undergone colon cancer surgery and having previously battled skin cancer. As previously reported, Ross also won’t be making the trip to AEW All In this weekend, as doctors have advised against him flying so soon after brain surgery.