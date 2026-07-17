Joe Dombrowski on New MLW Deal, Tom Lawlor Chemistry & Secret Project

As Major League Wrestling revs up its production and broadcast schedule, one of the important pieces of that push has been Joe Dombrowski. The voice of MLW has built an equity of trust with the company since he started working with the promotion in 2021.Dombrowski looks forward to the future as the commentator signed a new contract.

I had long wanted an outlet to showcase that I can, you know, lead a broadcast doing episodic television on a high level,” he said. “And even though I’ve done some work for a number of large companies at that point, I really hadn’t had an opportunity to be given the ball, so to speak, as the true voice, or lead play-by-play, or whatever the verbiage you want to use with that, but MLW gave me the opportunity to, first come in and learn under some great, very talented people that had done this on a high level for a long time.

The student of the game appreciated the experience working alongside the likes of Rich Bocchini and Matt Striker. These times helped him evolve his voice and position to what it is today. He also credits MLW’s true fusion of wrestling styles and presentations that provide audiences something for everyone.

It’s such a great time to be an MLW fan, and I personally feel re-energized from MLW with this new era, and of course, our weekly show Fusion is back every Saturday night,” he said. “Our crowds have been sold out. Killer Kross has been an exceptional champion and representation for us. We have some incredible new talents that are really coming into their own before our eyes, and of course the veteran influence as well. It just feels like. MLW’s firing on all cylinders, and I’m glad to be a part of it, and I want to see it through.

When asked the length of the new deal Dombrowski said this like most of his agreements are year to year. For the veteran announcer, it’s by design.

Just for the sake that I’m in my 40s now, and I like the freedom of being able to know that things change very quickly, and not even specifically in a professional sense, but just in terms of my personal life as well,” he continued. “MLW’s been incredibly accommodating to making sure that I’m comfortable. I’ve done everything that I want to do to make sure that they’re comfortable with my situation as well. It’s a great partnership.I think just the expectation and the trust and just the formula there,from the live events to the post-production, the creative aspect…I think we have a really, really good thing going. To that end, I do see myself staying with MLW for the long-term, the way things look as of this moment, because they have been exceptional partners to me, and I hope I’ve been that to them. I want to see this through because I see so much potential in what we can be, and I see so much greatness in what we already are. And I’m again very honored they’ve given me the chance to be such a big part of that, and I am just as committed to them as they’re committed to me.

Dombrowski takes pride in his work, which is why prep is very important to him. He’ll take meticulous notes, pulling from many of the greats he grew up on as a fan. Names like Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Joey Styles, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lance Russell.

I think versatility is important, and I wouldn’t call a Trevor Lee versus Austin Aries match in New York City, or a Mistico match the same way I would call the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in rural North Carolina,” he said. ” And I’ve done both, and I love doing both, but, it’s just a very different approach to be able to meet the moment, and as JR would say…I’ve always had such a deep-rooted respect for all the guys and girls that get in the ring and do something that physically I can’t do, and I’ve always pushed myself hard to be able to.be as close as I can to meeting their level and meeting that moment. Apparently I’m doing something right, because I’m still around.

He is a big proponent of building open communication with talent. Rather than just calling moves, Dombrowski encourages stars to not hesitate to specify what they find important and maybe even provide some personal background. In his eyes, the thing to keep in mind at the end of the day, they are all working together to create the best MLW product possible. Dombrowski’s happy to call the action each week with Tom Lawlor. The two have meshed well together.

There’s not much difference between Tom Lawler on screen and off screen,” Dombrowski explains. “He’s hilarious, irreverent, quick-witted, and brings so much substance to it as well. He’s kind of the best of both worlds, because if I want him to break down a fight. Like, okay, tell me what Matt Riddle’s fight strategy is, tell me if you were in a fighting combat environment with this guy, what would you do? He’s right there. And he obviously, having done it on such a high level with UFC and the knowledge he’s been able to carry in just analyzing fights and breaking down fights is great, but he’s not one of those guys who’s got a stick up his rear end. He’s not one of those guys who is so focused on the minutiae that he’s afraid to be entertaining. “He’s incredibly entertaining. And it’s been a pleasure to develop a chemistry with him. Definitely when I got there, working with him wasn’t on my bingo card, as they say. He was, you know, a main event caliber in-ring worker and somebody who excelled at that every time they came out there, former.MLW world champion, former winner of our annual, you know, 40-man gauntlet battle royal we call Battle Riot. He is a former winner of our prestigious Opera Cup trophy that has 140 years of history that we have every year with, which truly showcases the workhorses of MLW, and I know that’ll be coming later this year as well on Fusion, but Tom is somebody that can do it all, and whatever you need of him, he will make that spot fit like a glove for him.

Beyond working at the broadcast desk, Dombrowski enjoys shining a spotlight on pro wrestling’s rich past. That’s why he maintains a Pro Wrestling Library website. The busy personality teased a secret project within this space. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the aim would be to drop it in the fall.

Lost footage, never before seen, that the internet has speculated about for a number of decades,” Dombrowski said. “ I’ve been speaking to a number of people who were involved or featured in that footage. I am hoping for it to be something that gets a lot of buzz, a lot of attention. I will say, uh, if you’re a fan around my age, it’ll make you feel very nostalgic inside, and give you a taste of a side of the business that maybe at that time you never thought you’d see.”

