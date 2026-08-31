John Cena: 17th Title Win Was Not ‘Personally Important’

John Cena’s record-breaking 17th world title meant more to the business than it did to him.

Cena passed Ric Flair at WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the 17th world title of his career. Speaking at FAN EXPO Canada, he ranked it below the first one.

The logical answer is the first one, right? Because you can’t have the story without the first one. Seventeen was important, but, not personally important, I think it was important for the industry.

He wants the number beaten.

Anytime a record stands for a long time, you think it’s impossible. Anytime you can eclipse that, I meant what I said: I can’t wait to shake the hand of the person who wins 18. It’s like nobody can break a four-minute mile, then somebody breaks one, and then a bunch of people break it.

I just wanted to send a message to the young talent, especially if you’ve got some really young talent who have their whole careers in front of them. You can put this in your head as a number, as a goal, and it’s achievable.

The one he actually enjoyed came seven months later.

For me, the real fun one was the IC Title in Boston. My family was there. I got to be in the ring with an incredibly young and talented individual. Gosh, I got a fun moment in my hometown. I might have had one too many pints afterward in celebration. The IC Title in Boston was very fun.

Cena beat Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on the November 10 Raw at TD Garden, in his final appearance in his hometown. The win completed his Grand Slam, taking the only major title he had never held. He dropped it back to Mysterio at Survivor Series and wrestled his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.